Tdam USA Inc. Makes New $441,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.94 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

