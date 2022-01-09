Tdam USA Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

