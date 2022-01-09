Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 111,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,782. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.