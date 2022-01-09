Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 42,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,480,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tellurian by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 82,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.