Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

