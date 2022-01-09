Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 759,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,510. Ternium has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

