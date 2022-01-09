The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.