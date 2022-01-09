The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,035,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

BX stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

