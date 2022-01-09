The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 229.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

