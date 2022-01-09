The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $46,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

