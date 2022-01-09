The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

ACVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.84 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,382,949 shares of company stock valued at $47,014,172 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.