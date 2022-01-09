The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $65.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE MC opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

