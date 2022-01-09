The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

