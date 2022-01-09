The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $755.15 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00011399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00083560 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.00499476 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001165 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 120.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,748,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.