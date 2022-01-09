The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.49 and its 200 day moving average is $307.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

