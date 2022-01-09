TheStreet Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOX. Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

