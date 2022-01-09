Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.88 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.20). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 379,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

The company has a market cap of £94.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.09.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.