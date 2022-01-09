Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 459,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

