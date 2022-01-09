ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $57,896.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00162495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00204288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

