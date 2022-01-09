Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $7.40

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.80 to $7.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.42 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

