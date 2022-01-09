TopBidder 1-Day Volume Tops $923.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.81 million and $923.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005749 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.