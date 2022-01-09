Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 160,067 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

