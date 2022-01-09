Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

