Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $332.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

