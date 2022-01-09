Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63,513 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

