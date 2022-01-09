Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $17.06 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

