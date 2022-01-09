TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 293,506 shares of company stock worth $752,144 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

