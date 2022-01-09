Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $218.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.48.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $5,655,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.38. 852,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,960. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

