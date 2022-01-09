TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Set at C$17.50 by CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) received a C$17.50 price objective from research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

