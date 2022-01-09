TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ TA opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $692.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 76.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

