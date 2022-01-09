Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $159.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.27.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $166.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.