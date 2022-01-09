Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $506,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

NYSE FIGS opened at $22.53 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last quarter.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.