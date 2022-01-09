Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock remained flat at $$14.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

