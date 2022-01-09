Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

