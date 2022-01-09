Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.92% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.