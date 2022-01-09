Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,074 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $26.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.