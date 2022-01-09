Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,696 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Core Laboratories worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

