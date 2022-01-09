Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $68.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.50 to $68.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.