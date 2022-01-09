Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Tscan Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

