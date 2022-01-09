Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 679,773 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.64.

TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

