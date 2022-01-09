Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $91.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

