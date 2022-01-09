U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USEG stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

