U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
USEG stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
