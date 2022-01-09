Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Sells $138,000.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 186.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

