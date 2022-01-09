Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Trading Up 0.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 78,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 88,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMICY shares. HSBC cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

