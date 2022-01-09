United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

