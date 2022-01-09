United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 14.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $325.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.95 and its 200-day moving average is $344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

