UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $575.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $520.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.60 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.75 and its 200-day moving average is $433.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

