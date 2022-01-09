Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UEIC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.74 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.