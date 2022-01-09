University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Has $8.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 601.2% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 149,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

