UnMarshal Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $353,824.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

